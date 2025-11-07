GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Financial Analysis

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 11 2 3.07 TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GFL Environmental and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $58.63, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.76%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than GFL Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 50.99% 3.07% 1.21% TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and TOMI Environmental Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 2.83 -$527.43 million $6.38 6.87 TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 2.32 -$4.48 million ($0.23) -3.88

TOMI Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

