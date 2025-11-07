Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,460.28. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Eric Smit sold 15,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

eGain Trading Down 5.8%

EGAN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.50. eGain Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eGain announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

