ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 37.7%

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $5.08 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $873.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 39.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

