Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Porch Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Porch Group Trading Down 33.4%

Porch Group stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 2.84. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Porch Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $1,027,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 999,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,685,962.96. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda L. Reierson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,796.25. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,450. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,810,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $19,607,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Porch Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

