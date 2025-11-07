LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

LNZA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $200.00.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 16,556.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168,247 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

