Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TSCDY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

