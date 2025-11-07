Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

