ATS (TSE:ATS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ATS from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on ATS from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$39.84 on Wednesday. ATS has a 12-month low of C$29.81 and a 12-month high of C$46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.09.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

