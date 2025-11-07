Thomas Indelicarto Sells 334 Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Indelicarto sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $81,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,224.60. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $239.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 112.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

