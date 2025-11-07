Lifesci Capital Has Positive Outlook of TCRX FY2025 Earnings

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 1,964.88%.The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised TScan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.00. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 891,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

