Insider Selling: GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) COO Sells $137,703.87 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $137,703.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,932.13. This trade represents a 50.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GBank Financial Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of GBFH opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of GBank Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBFH. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,209,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GBank Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

