William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exagen

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 113.48% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $375,722.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 714,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,527.14. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exagen by 715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 149,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

