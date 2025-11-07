TNGX FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,235,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,680,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,738,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,386,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,873,726.10. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,472,501 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,320 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

