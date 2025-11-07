TNGX FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,235,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,680,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,738,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,386,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,873,726.10. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,472,501 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,320 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
