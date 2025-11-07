FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verastem Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Verastem in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.60). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of VSTM opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.

In other news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $32,132.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 438,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,087.32. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $75,496.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $75,496.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,972 shares of company stock worth $120,945. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 531,873 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

