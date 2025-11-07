Cormark Estimates Telesat’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telesat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10). Cormark also issued estimates for Telesat’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.95). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $72.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.26 million. Telesat has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

TSAT stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Telesat has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $381.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Telesat by 0.9% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telesat by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Telesat by 6.9% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 79,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Telesat by 59.8% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

