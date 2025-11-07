FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CVE:NOU Issued By Roth Capital

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

NOU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

