B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS Holdings Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4,994.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,264,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15,131.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,589 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,574.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 685,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 644,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 31.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $398.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.47 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.B&G Foods’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.67.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

