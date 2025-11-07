Versor Investments LP Sells 9,245 Shares of CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CONMED by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 15.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. CONMED Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,253.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

