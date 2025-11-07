Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.37% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $2,443,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

