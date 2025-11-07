Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.