State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 48.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.55 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

