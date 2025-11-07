State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 408.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 415.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.0%

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

