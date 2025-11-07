Versor Investments LP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $162.83 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.59.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $3,461,182.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,623,047.12. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,480 shares of company stock worth $97,000,380. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

