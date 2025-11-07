Mattel, Inc. $MAT Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 189.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 348.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra Research cut shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

