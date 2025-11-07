State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

