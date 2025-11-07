Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. This represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

