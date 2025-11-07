3,745 Shares in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $15,099,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 175.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 176,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 112,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $92.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

