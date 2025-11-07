Versor Investments LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 571.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,697 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Trading Down 0.1%

TRIP opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.69.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

