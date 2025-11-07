Versor Investments LP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CART. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Maplebear Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of CART stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.