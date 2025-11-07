Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.66.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.08.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

