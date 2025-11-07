Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

GDEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 34.3%

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.03 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.67. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.