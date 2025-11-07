22,076 Shares in 10x Genomics $TXG Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,892,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,061,000 after purchasing an additional 184,537 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,017,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 654,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $13.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

