Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Strong Sell

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Boerse Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

