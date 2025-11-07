Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

