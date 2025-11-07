Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,600 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded BJ’s Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,611.84. This trade represents a 36.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,458 shares of company stock worth $545,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.