Versor Investments LP Invests $237,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

