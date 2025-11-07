Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 27.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.17 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

