Cormark Upgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Moderate Buy

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.91 and a beta of 0.79. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.78 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

