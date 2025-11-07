Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Allied Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark raised Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Gold has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allied Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Gold

Allied Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAUC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.22. Allied Gold has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Allied Gold by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Finally, Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,634,000.

About Allied Gold

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.