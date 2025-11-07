Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Allied Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark raised Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Gold has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Gold
Allied Gold Price Performance
Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gold
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Allied Gold by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Finally, Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,634,000.
About Allied Gold
Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Gold
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.