ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,670 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 75.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

