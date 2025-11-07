Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $170.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

