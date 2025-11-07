WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 266.10 and last traded at GBX 270.10, with a volume of 28314564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 20.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

