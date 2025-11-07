Matthew Kaufman Sells 6,000 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $677,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,879.58. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roblox Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Roblox by 1,483.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

