Joseph Belanoff Sells 11,218 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Belanoff sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $831,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,770,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,212,860.16. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

