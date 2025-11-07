Susan Claire Hudson Sells 10,667 Shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5%

Flowserve stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.9% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

