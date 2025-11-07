Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Unum Group worth $148,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

