Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,624 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 306.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,419,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,034 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 844,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Chimera Investment Corporation has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $950.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($60.05) million for the quarter. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.46%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

