Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,742,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,748 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 192.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 481,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 316,686 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 165,779 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.82. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $206.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $115.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

