Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,581 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 32.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

