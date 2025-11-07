Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Ziff Davis worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $49,949.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,304.91. The trade was a 6.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $363.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

